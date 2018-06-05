Ajudua remanded in prison custody over fraud

By Jane Echewodo

Justice Mojisola Dada of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday, remanded Fred Ajudua in prison custody on allegation of fraud.

Ajudua was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over the alleged fraud.

However, Ajudua pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of fraud preferred against him.

The arraignment suffered series of setbacks last year before the Chief Judge, Justice Opeyemi Oke, re-assigned it to a Special Court for a speedy hearing.

Yesterday, EFCC counsel, Seiduh Etteh, applied that the charge be read to the defendant for his plea to be taken.

However, Ajudua’s counsel, Mr. Norrison Quaker (SAN), prayed the court to hear all pending applications before taking the defendant’s plea and the judge obliged him.

The case continues today.