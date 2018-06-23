Aiteo reaffirms paying Super Eagles $50,000 for un-replied goals

As part of efforts to further spoil the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, to victory at the ongoing World Cup tournament in Russia, the team sponsor Aiteo Group has reaffirmed its pledge to reward the team with $50,000 (N18 million) for each goal scored by them without a respond from the opponents.

The reassurance is coming on the heels of the team’s defeat of Iceland 2-0 on Friday thereby increasing the hope of qualifying for second round from group D.

Friday’s victory over Iceland implies that the Nigerian team has earned a whopping $100,000 (about N36million), courtesy of the energy giant AITEO Group.

Meanwhile, energy giant, and premium optimum sponsors, AITEO Group has expressed their happiness over the Supper Eagles’ victory, describing it as well deserved, and immediately re-echoed their commitment to keep the promise of splashing out the sum of $50,000 to the team for every unreturned goal being scored.

The company made the pledge during the unveiling of the theme song for the Super Eagles, in Lagos.

Aiteo Deputy CEO, Francis Peters while reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting the National team and Nigerian announced that, “For every un-responded goal by the Super Eagles in the World Cup, we will donate $50, 000 dollars ( about N18 million)”.

In his remark during the launch, the Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Global Group, Benedict Peters, said the group’s sponsorship of the theme song is yet another demonstration of its commitment to promoting football in Nigeria as a means of uniting the people.

Meanwhile, speculations to what could have motivated the Eagles for such swift change in attitude after the first half remained at the fore, as other school of thought believed Coach Gernot Rohr may have tipped the team of what was at stake if they retuned without defeating Iceland (Your guess is as good as ours).

In a sportlight, after a trying first half without a shot on target, Nigeria came into the second half looking fiercer and activated it’s vision, and as an eagle waded into action by identifying the weakling trying to be undetected by the wonders of Iceland.

Similarly, some supporters of the team have expressed the view that the theme song commissioned by Aiteo and done by Phyno and Olamide, two of Nigeria’s hottest artistes, as contributing factor that spiked their ‘eagle’ and led to victory as song was played in the stadium during match.