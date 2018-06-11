Aisha Buhari preaches peace, love at Iftar

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – WIFE of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari has called on Nigerians to show compassion and love for one another as key elements needed for economic growth and development.

Mrs. Buhari stated during an Iftar session with wives of Heads of Mission in Nigeria and Development Partners at the presidential villa, Abuja.

She said Ramadan fast promotes compassion among people as they share in hunger and in nourishment. Fasting, she noted, provides a platform for coming together of families, friends and well-wishers, the rich and the less privileged.

The President’s wife rated the contributions of Missions and Development Partners in Nigeria as significant and thanked them, urging them to do more.

“I remember when wives of Heads of Mission built boreholes to provide water in three IDP camps across the country, contributions like these reassure of the humanity in us.”

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, in her remarks, noted that though we speak different languages, and come from different countries, we are indeed the same.

“I believe we all have the same desires, especially now during fasting. It is therefore time to turn our attention to the things that we really desire as women – our families; we need to pray for health and progress.”

UN Women Country Representative, Mrs. Comfort Lamptey, who spoke on behalf of Development Partners, was full of praises for the wife of the President over her Future Assured Programme, which she said is improving the lives of women and children in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the wives of the Ambassadors, the wife of Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs. Hadiza Ibrahim, thanked the wife of the President for providing humanitarian services to IDPs in Nigeria.

The event was attended by dignitaries including wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs. Funmilayo Boss Mustafa.