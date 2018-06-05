Airtel promotes corporate philanthropy at premiere of Touching Lives Season 4

Lagos, Nigeria; Monday, 4th June, 2018: Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has reaffirmed its positioning as a key promoter of corporate philanthropy and responsible social investments as it calls on corporate Nigeria to embrace the culture of giving during the premiere of season 4 of its award-winning Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Airtel Touching Lives.

Speaking during the high-profile event, which held in Lagos at the Eko Hotel & Suites, yesterday (Sunday, 3 rd June), the Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, urged Nigerians, especially corporate organizations, to support laudable causes in uplifting underprivileged Nigerians.

“I want to thank everyone in this room and to encourage you again; there is no limit to how kind any of us can be. My parting message is don’t spend your time asking why there are poor people in the world; it’s a waste of time.

“The right question is what can we do to change it? We are always going to have poor and unfortunate people amongst us. What next is what you can do to affect their circumstances and I am encouraging you to do something,”

Also speaking at the event, the Vice President’s wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, commended Airtel for its commitment to helping the underprivileged.

“I remember attending Airtel Touching Lives Season 2 in Abuja and I still remember how inspiring it was. I congratulate you on the Corporate Social Responsibility as you have effected it in producing Airtel Touching Lives Season 4.

“I look forward to watching the episodes, I look forward to hearing the stories of those who need help and have found help, I look forward to it being an encouragement to all of us that can share to help those that need.

I wish you a delightful event; once more, congratulations Airtel Nigeria.” Minister of Communications Technology, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, encouraged other corporate organizations in Nigeria to follow in the footsteps of Airtel Nigeria in extending a helping hand to those in need.

“I think that the companies doing business in Nigeria who have been benefiting from the enabling environment in Nigeria and the individuals and businessmen who have been benefiting must certainly come to the rescue and multiply what Airtel has been doing,” he said.

The premiere of the 4th season of Airtel Touching Lives was anchored by popular compere Ik Osakioduwa and it featured spoken word/poetry performances, extended classical and jazz music sessions, first episode of Touching Lives Season 4, a networking session and conversations on how the strong and privileged can support the weak and underprivileged in the society.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Senator Ajayi Borrofice, Chairman, Senate Committee on Science and Technology; Hon. Ujam Chukwuemeka, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Communications; Representative of the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs.

Adeniji Kazeem; Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission; Bimbo Ashiru, Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry; Leo Stan Ekeh, founder, Zinox and Oby Ezekwesili, Former Minister of Education & Renowned Public Intellectual, among several others.