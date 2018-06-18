Air Force bomber hits Zamfara blood thirsty bandits

The Nigerian Air Force commenced aerial bombardments on Monday, in a joint military offensive to end the banditry in Zamfara communities.

The Commander of the 207 Quick Response Group of the air force, Group Capt. Caleb Olayera, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen in Gusau.

He was speaking after taking delivery of two airplanes deployed for the operation.

Olayera described the operation as part of a joint military operation, involving the air force, army, police and civil defence to flush out the bandits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zamfara in Nigeria’s northwest has seen intense banditry in recent times that has left scores dead and displaced thousands in various communities.

Olayera said that two helipads had already been constructed by the air force for the Zamfara operation.

“We told you that the helipads will be used as the base for our fighter jets to neutralise any group of criminals and their hideouts.

He assured that peace would soon return to troubled communities in Zamfara with the commencement of the military operation.

The governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, in an apparent frustration over the banditry in the state, recently renounced his position as chief security officer.

He cited his inability to take charge of security agencies in the state to end the banditry.

In a related development, Governor Yari has directed the 17 emirs in the state to immediately file detailed reports on the security situation in their domain.

The governor said on Monday while receiving Sallah homage from the emirs of Kaura-Namoda, Birnin-Magaji and Zurmi, that the emirs should immediately convene stakeholders meeting on the matter.

Yari said that the reports should provide recommendations that would enable the government take appropriate measures in addressing the serious insecurity situation in the state.

He expressed deep concern over the recurring killings in the state in spite of the presence of security agencies and said his administration is working with relevant stakeholders within and outside the state to find lasting solution to the problem.

In their separate remarks, the emirs of Kaura-Namoda, Alhaji Muhammad Ahmad-Asha, Birnin-Magaji, Alhaji Hussaini Dan’ali-Maude and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku of Zurmi assured the governor of their continued support to end the killings in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaura-Namoda emirate council presented its reports on security to the governor during the event. (NAN)