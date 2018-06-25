Ahmed Musa threat to us — Argentina

Some Argentina fans who are in Russia to support their nation have described Ahmed Musa as a big threat to their continuous stay at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Some of the Argentines in separate interviews with the Newsmen on Monday in Moscow, the Russia capital, said the Super Eagles were in better state of mind going into the match.

To Santiago Lautaro, the Super Eagles are more of a team than the Argentines.

“We only have only individual talents but not a team.

“Ahmed Musa is as dangerous as Lionel Messi but you know he has done better than the Barcelona star in Russia 2018,” Lautaro said.

Matias Franco told Newsmen that Musa had good statistics against his country but wished the CSKA Moskva player would not have a good day when the Super Eagles filed out against them.

“Our performance has not been good in this competition but it is not over yet.

“I hope we can have a better performance against Nigeria on Tuesday because it will be sad to leave the World Cup now.

“Our defenders must be weary of Musa’s threat, he is a good player and you remember he scored two goals against us the last time we met,” Franco said.

Augustin Nicolas, believes that his country will beat Nigeria in the last group game on Tuesday in St. Petersburg because they are the better side.

Nicolas boasted that the Argentines would get themselves better in the game against Nigeria even though he admitted that the Super Eagles are a better side.

The Super Eagles will face the Argentines for the fourth time in the World Cup at the St. Petersburg stadium on Tuesday.