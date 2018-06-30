Agro economy, inclusive govt my priorities – Osun Speaker

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Dr. Najeem Salaam, has said he would make all-inclusive governance and agro-economy the core of his administration if elected as governor of the State.



He made the remark while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress APC state secretariat in Osogbo, during his governorship declaration rally.

Earlier, his campaign train had berthed at the palace of Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyesosin at Ejigbo, where he informed the monarch of his intention to run for the governorship seat of the state.

Speaking on his agenda, Salaam said if elected, he would be executing one agenda that fits all: security of lives and property, food security, employment security, education security and social investments.