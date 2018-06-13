AGF to personally resolve issues on police enrollment on IPPIS

The Accountant–General of the Federation (AGF) says henceforth, he will personally handle all impending issues in enrollment of officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform.

Mr Ahmed Idris said this in a statement issued by Mr Oise Johnson, the Head, Press and Public Relations unit, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Idris said this when he received a delegation of the police force, led by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Abdulsalami Iyaji, who delivered a letter from the Inspector-General of Police.

Idris described the seeming intractable issues emanating from the enrollment of the police force on the IPPIS platform as unacceptable, adding that they must be dispensed without further delay.

He directed the NPF to submit all the required documents requested by the IPPIS department to his office, adding that he would personally supervise the process of resolving the matters immediately.

Idris also directed the IPPIS consultant, Messers Soft Alliance to immediately deploy additional personnel to ensure that all issues were resolved within the shortest time possible.

He told the delegation that the complaints on shortfall in the salary payment had to do with statutory deductions on the IPPIS platform which was applicable to every employee on the platform.

According to him, some of the statutory deductions include, the National Housing Fund (NHF), which is 2.5 per cent of the basic salary, Employees Pension and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax as stipulated by the Joint Tax Board (JTB), which nobody can do anything about.

On newly promoted police officers, the AGF directed the police force to make a comprehensive list of all officers involved, indicating their IPPIS numbers.

He said this was to enable the organisation address the matter holistically and to avoid leaving anyone out.

He also urged the police force to educate its officers on the said issues, adding that there was no going back on President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to enroll the force and other security agencies on the IPPIS platform.

Earlier, Iyaji promised the cooperation of the police force, assuring that it would continue to educate its officers on those mandatory deductions and other benefits of IPPIS.

He, however, described IPPIS as a very good initiative which needs the support of all Nigerians. (NAN)