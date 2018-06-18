Agency boosts water supply in Nasarawa, 3 others

By David Odama

LAFIA – A Non-Governmental organization (NGO) Khadidja Brahim in partnership with Future assured, a pet project of the wife of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari Monday, boosted water supply to communities in Nasarawa state with the commissioning of boreholes in saint Gabriel Catholic church , Nyanya Gwandara, Karu LGC.

Speaking at the inauguration of the water scheme, Executive Director, Khadidja Brahim foundation, Hajiya Khadidja Brahim said the foundation is challenged to embark on the water scheme in response to the water shortage in most communities in Nigeria which she said informed the provision of the water project in the area.

According to Brahim , the foundation has in partnership with future Assured provided 28 bore holes to communities in Nasarawa, Niger, Kaduna and federal capital territory (FCT).

Hajiya Brahim noted that arrangements were on to commence the execution of more projects across the country adding that the provision of potable water in rural areas was key to the reduction of diseases prevalence in most parts of the country.

HER words: “Khadidja Brahim foundation has concluded plans to expand its water scheme to more states of the federation. All that is needed in terms of planning were being put together by the team engaged by the foundation”.

“The projects which are executed with assistance from donor agencies, spirited individuals would be spread to major communities across the States of the federation “.

The executive director who admonished benefiting communities to secure, as well as ensuring regular maintenance of the projects, commended the benefiting community for providing enabling environment for the establishment of the project in the area.

Earlier, the parish priest of st. Sylvester , New Nyanya , Karu local government of the state, very Rev.father Lawrence soja had applauded Khadidja foundation for considering Nasarawa state in its water scheme project.

The clergy used the occasion to challenge those in authority to emulate the gesture extended by the Khadidja foundation to the church and gwandara community adding that the extension of the project to the church was not only a demonstration of unity, religious harmony, but a manifestation of the zeal by the foundation to provide for the less privileged.

In his remarks on behalf of the community, the chairman, Joseph Agba thanked the organization for their involvement in ameliorating the water problems faced by the community.

Agba who assured the foundation of the safety of the project, called on other Nigerians to identity with the plight of the common man rather than using the resources at their disposal to sponsoring killings in the society.