Agbakoba’s Movement adopts Alliance for New Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, promoted by former President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Mr. Olisa Agbakoba(SAN), and others, yesterday, formally adopted Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, as the political party to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Speaking during the declaration in Lagos, NIM’s National Co-Chairman, Agbakoba, said the need to restore hope to Nigerians by a new breed of leaders of conscience informed their alliance with ANN.

Agbakoba lamented that “Nigerians have been overwhelmed by the extant quality of politics going on, as manifested by reckless pursuits of self-serving and exploitative politics of the entrenched political class.”

Agbakoba, represented by NIM’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Nasser Kura, said: “Given the timeline for the next elections, our popular resolve is to adopt a fresh and untainted political party with clear potential of delivering dividends of democracy to our people towards realisation of the new Nigeria of our dreams.

“Nigeria Intervention Movement was compelled to hold consultations and negotiating sessions with 17 political parties and found the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, to be the appropriate vehicle to actualise our political vision and agenda.”