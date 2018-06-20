Aftermath of Imo APC Primaries: Election postponed in 2 LGAs

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI— GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha’s faction of All Progressives Congress, APC, state executive, led by Chris Oguoma, yesterday, said APC primaries for the chairmanship positions were postponed in Oguta and Ideato South Local Government areas.

Oguoma, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, added that security reports were some of the reasons for the postponement.

He said: “In an election, somebody must win. Not everybody will win. So far, the complaints are not many. We achieved 90 per cent success. We responded quickly wherever there are issues.

“We had election in 25 of the 27 local government areas. The two local government areas the primaries did not take place were Oguta and Ideato South. Those ones we postponed. There are other areas that have been cancelled.

“Substantially, there are areas we have up-held their election. One thing we are doing right now is to provide a platform for everybody who participated in the election, those who failed and those who won the election so that we use the opportunity to let them know that it is not the end and we have a lot of things to do in the party.

“On the morning of the election, before we started distributing materials, we got a security report that we should be careful so that we will not have issues.

“So, in Oguta, we had this issue of violence. When we sent out our personnel, some people double- crossed them on the road and insisted that they must return back to the headquarters.”