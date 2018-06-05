African Energy Chamber (AEC): Africa’s Energy Industry finally has an advocate

• AEC is the voice advocating the development of as Africa as a fast-growing energy powerhouse;

• While Africa takes the international center stage for energy investments projects, the AEC is guiding local content development;

• AEC has become the home for African companies to grow and take the lead in the development of their continent.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC), which has been advocating for several months for upstream producers, service providers, downstream suppliers and governmental bodies throughout the continent, has been formally established.

Backed by executives from across the continents oil & gas, power, and renewables industries, the AEC is the continent’s voice for the ongoing change and progression in the African energy industry. From the robust regulatory reforms of Angola and the interest of Congo-Brazzaville in OPEC, to the impressive local content strides taken by South Sudan, the AEC firmly stands with the re-emergence of Africa’s energy industry.

The AEC initiative comes as the advancements in Africa’s energy sector, and its revamped development agenda, are at the center of international investors’ interests. Africa is continuously proving itself to be capable of developing large scale progressive energy initiatives, such as Equatorial Guinea’s recent plan to construct a natural gas mega-hub. Over the past 12 months alone, Mozambique saw a final investment decision on a $7bn LNG development program, Cameroon became the first African country to bring a floating LNG platform on stream, Uganda gave the green light to lay the world’s longest electrically-heated crude oil pipeline, Nigeria is taking significant strides to rebalance its crude refining capabilities, and Burkina Faso commissioned one of the world’s largest hybrid fuel/solar power plant.

“Africa is a fastly-growing energy powerhouse,” NJ Ayuk, CEO of the Centurion Law Group, one of the AECC founding members, said. “New oil frontiers are opening up in West Africa, investment in gas infrastructure is picking up in West and East Africa, while landmark reforms are expecting to transform the way natural resources are being exploited in markets such as Nigeria and South Africa. There truly has never been a better time to do business in Africa.”

In promoting such opportunities within a pan- and pro-Africa institution, the AEC advocates for the growth and expansion of indigenous African companies across the continent. From personnel training to community partnerships and relationship building, the AECC is a unique home for African companies to grow and take the lead in the development of their continent. The Energy Chamber equally focuses on promoting sensible local content, pushing for EITI, mutually beneficial joint ventures, transfer of technologies, and advocating for an enabling environment for business growth.

As African nations revise their regulatory frameworks, such as the recent hydrocarbons regulations in Nigeria, Gabon and Congo, the AECC works to provide access to a unique pool of policy makers and seasoned experts to engage into a meaningful dialogue with industry stakeholders to shape policy. The AECC’s also services international companies seeking to invest or expand in Africa by providing them with inside-track information and contacts to ensure successful partnerships and market penetration and expansion strategies.