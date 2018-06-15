AFC President, CIO bag Champion of Finance awards

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), its President and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) have been bestowed with the Champion of Finance awards.

The awards are given to individuals whose lifetime contributions to finance and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region have demonstrated excellence and provided impactful result for shareholders and clients alike.

Andrew Alli, who has served as Africa Finance Corporations President and CEO since 2008, was awarded the Champion of Finance Award for his outstanding achievement in, lifetime contribution to the field of Finance and for relentless contributions to the sustainable development of Africa’s infrastructure.

Under Alli’s leadership, AFC has over the last ten years, evolved from a US$1 billion start-up into an institution that is a powerful force on the continent with a balance sheet of US$4.2 billion.

Oliver Andrews, AFCs Chief Investment Officer, previously a strategic advisor to the World Bank, African Development Bank, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and CEO TCI Infrastructure, has served in various capacities at AFC.