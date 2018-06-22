Adopt counter-cultural mindset, Enelamah charges entrepreneurs

By Destiny Eseaga

MINISTER of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah has charged entrepreneurs to adopt a counter-cultural mindset in order to become successful business gladiators. He made this known at an interactive session with the delegates of the 2nd Ausso Leadership Academy, ALA, Masterclass at the Entrepreneurs’ hub in Lagos.

According to Enelamah, the counter-cultural mindset is a call to excellence despite any seeming culture of mediocrity within the Nigerian business clime. He encouraged the delegates to adopt an Olympic mindset and prepare to play on the global stage as well as cultivate a deep understanding of their local space.

Expressing his appreciation, Mr Austin Okere, Founder and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Ausso Leadership Academy, thanked Dr Enelamah for honouring the call to mentor the entrepreneurs and business leaders at the Academy, noting that the session has been instrumental in providing insightful details about the activities of government.

“Honourable Minister, we are pleased that you have honoured the invitation to share your experience to motivate the delegates to aspire to greater heights. Today, you have reinforced the recurring mantra from other champions at ALA that you can be excellent and successful,” he said.