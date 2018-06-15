Adewole urges Nigerians to be voluntary blood donors

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, yesterday, urged more Nigerians to be voluntary blood donors, lamenting that out of the estimated 1.8 million units of blood the country needed each year, only 10 per cent of blood collection were accounted for by voluntary donors.

He noted that voluntary blood donation brings numerous health benefits to the donor, which, according to him, include longevity of life, production of new blood cells, absence of anaemia at old age, and opportunity for free medical screening.

Briefing the press in Abuja on the occasion of the 2018 World Blood Donation Day, the minister also revealed the measures put in place by the Federal Government to address the gaps in the nation’s annual blood needs.

He said: “May I inform you that Nigeria’s estimated blood need is about 1.8 million units of blood per annum; national data indicate that voluntary non-remunerated blood donation accounts for only 10 per cent of our total blood collection.

“Family replacement donations as well as commercial donations on the other hand, account for 30 and 60 percent respectively.”