Adelabu, ex-CBN deputy governor, joins Oyo governorship race

Ibadan – Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the CBN, on Wednesday declared his intention to contest the Oyo State governorship election in 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC).

Adelabu made the declaration at the APC Secretariat in Ibadan after paying a visit to his family compound and APC stalwarts in his local government.

NAN also reports that Adelabu, is a grandson of late Alhaji Adegoke Adelabu, Nigeria’s first Minister of Social Services and Natural Resources popularly known as ‘Penkelemesi.’

Adelabu hinged his intent to contest on his passion for the progress of the state and the happiness of the people.

“It is my belief that talents, knowledge, training and experience are nothing if these are not put into achievements and the direction of human progress,” he said.

The governorship aspirant also stated that he was committed to building on the achievements of Gov. Abiola Ajimobi,

“Ajimobi’s era has re-awakened a renaissance and rebirth. It is essential for subsequent leaders to build upon the solid foundations already laid to avoid putting such efforts in vain.

“It is on this ground that I present myself today to be of service to humanity through my desire to contest for the highest political office in Oyo State,” he said.

He unveiled his agenda termed, ‘The Next Level, ‘ which he stated was to build on the successes of the current administration and take the state to greater heights.

Adelabu said his administration would work from a pyramid of development, with much emphasis on the people’s economic prosperity, technology, industrialisation as well as revenue generation.

The governorship aspirant said the pyramid of development would be driven by enablers, noting that many manifestos crumble because their foundations were not deeply rooted in enablers.

Adelabu also described the feud between some aggrieved members and the party as that between a couple, expressing optimism that it would soon be resolved.

“The governor and the party are seriously working on reconciling the aggrieved members and hopefully the crisis would be resolved soon,” he said. (NAN)