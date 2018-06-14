Adedibu, Arisekola, Lam, others’ death left vacuum in Oyo —Mogajis

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—A group of people called authentic family heads, Mogajis, said, yesterday, that the death of Chief Lamidi Adedibu, Alhaji Lam Adesina, Aare Alao Arisekola and others has cast a political shadow on the state.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Chief Wale Oladoja, they regretted alleged high level of hunger in the land and insecurity in some parts of the country asking eligible voters in the state to be careful when making choices in the coming election.

The statement reads: “We, members of the authentic Mogajis in Ibadan land sympathise and empathise with the entire people of Oyo State and also congratulate Islamic faithful as this year’s Ramadan winds down.

“It is shameful and regrettable that a number of young and old people in Ibadan land have turned to beggars on the streets of Ibadan as a result of the excruciating poverty.”