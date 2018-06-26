Actress, Etinosa Idemudia restores hope to the hopeless in ‘The Washerman’

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Fast rising Nollywood actress turned producer, Etinosa Idemudia, has teamed up with award-winning film director Charles Uwagbai, to release her debut movie titled The washer man. According to the pretty actress in a chat with Vanguard, the movie which is set to cinemas around the nation on the 31st of August is not just like every other movie showing at the cinemas.

“The washer man was not made to compete with any film or break box-office or be proud. That’s the major issue with films at the box-office today. When purpose is not defined, abuse is inevitable.

After the huge success of some comedy movies at the box-office, some people lose purpose and determine in their heart that the only way to “hammer” is by doing star-studded comedy; whether that is their strength or not, or whether they have a good script or not and also not caring about the most important part of the movie- the viewers.

That’s why I respect the likes of Eric Aghimien, who didn’t allow the band wagon spirit to sway him. Thus his blockbuster movie, ‘Slow Country’, awarded Sambasa Nzeribe an AMVCA award”, she said.

She added, “The movie was made at a time people desire good real life stories, when people need to see a movie and see themselves inside that movie like they are beholding a mirror. That is the essence of The Washerman. It is meant to drop a strong message in your heart, to make you re-assess your life; to make you see your life through the eyes of our well-developed characters.

This movie will speak to all who have been used, cheated, knocked around by life, people who no longer believe anything good can come out of themselves, lost their self-worth; people in search of true love, true sense of belonging, and even people who think their life is perfect.”

Speaking further, she noted that the movie is unique, well written with purpose and grace, cast selected prayerfully and purposefully and well shot with standard equipment, tasteful locations keeping purpose in mind, to bring our audience as close to reality as possible.

With a star-studded cast including Sound Sultan, Ik Ogbonna, Mofe Duncan, Chris Okagbue, Jaywon, Sani Danja, Bryan Okwara, Frank Donga, Judith Audu, Sexy Steel, Stephen Damian, Mercy Isoyip, Idemudia is confident that her movie will not only crack ribs but leave a life changing message in the lives of her audience.