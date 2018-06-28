ACF targets women, youths, others on financial empowerment programme

…says Nigerians should consider Social Exchange Market grant

By Ebun Sessou

Amazing Care Foundation, ACF, a non-governmental organisation has said that, it is targeting more women, youths among others on its financial empowerment programme.

The founder, ACF, Mrs. Apollonia Eke, during a training for micro-finance directors in partnership with the Social Exchange Market, disclosed that since its establishment in 2005, it has been focusing on women, children, youths and the general populace.

According to her, it is an organisation that empowers people on health, agriculture and community health. It works with networks of NGOs, association of CSOs working on Malaria, Immunisation and Nutrition, among others.

Eke said that the skills acquisition programme organised for women, youths among others, was aimed at restoring the lost glory of womanhood.

“This is a country where women are not financially positioned so it is important to empower the women. Women have been marginalised in the past. Because of ignorance, most women do not know their basic rights so, we have been trying to reposition the women in a godly way.

“We are not saying they should riot against their homes. They should know that if they are economically empowered, they can make more impact in the lives of their family members who later become the society. They are being taught their civic obligations, religious rights and positions and empowered with skills.”

On the Social Exchange Market, SEM, grants, Eke explained that the grant is to empower 30 million Nigerians, adding that the money is for all Nigerians who have opportunity to register under a model micro-finance bank affiliated with an NGO.

“The NGOs would mobilise a minimum of 1000 and maximum of 10,000 members who would be members of a model micro-finance bank; a financial institution established by the SEM, through multipurpose cooperatives to disburse the money wisely.

“The recipient is expected to develop a project, which must be production-oriented, analyse it and then present it through a model micro finance bank affiliated with an NGO as an avenue to disburse the money for execution of the project. This is a way of changing the lifestyle of the downtrodden and making them better persons.

“There are modalities to be followed before the money would be disbursed. The money is in two parts. The personal money which is 5 per cent and the business money – 95 per cent. Personal money is to settle the recipient’s personal problems and then execute the project so as not to be distracted. Each recipient is expected to request for a minimum of N3 million and maximum of N10 million depending on the project.

“However after all documentations are filled, there would be supervisors to supervise the project from start to finish. The recipient is not expected to refund the money released for the grant.

“The model micro-finance bank ensures that the project is viable and well executed. There are monitoring agents who would ensure that the money is well utilised.

“A recipient must have registered under an NGO and a membership form must have been filled through a model micro finance bank affiliated with an NGO.

“We have trained micro-finance directors on how to sensitise the recipients on their roles and the modalities to follow in order to apply for the grants.

“We have 774 local government areas that have been covered and with the establishment of 13 model micro-finance banks in each local government, it is expected that 10,000 financial model micro-finance banks would have been established to disburse the money.

“The organiser of the SEM, Pastor Donald Olorunkehinde, wrote a proposal to empower 30 million Nigerians and it was accepted in the UK by the Social Exchange Market to eradicate poverty and stop corruption all over the world.

“We were told that they are the brain behind China’s reformation and other West African countries,” she concluded.

Comrade Kemi Olayiwola, the Coordinator of ACF Micro-finance in Ogun State, said, the grant is a bottom-up project and it is for those who are living below one dollar per day especially for those in the rural areas including farmers, small scale entrepreneurs between the ages of 16 and 70.

She said, the business ideas expected from recipients include block making, garment making, pure water industry, bakery, poultry and processing,cassava plantation and processing, cattle ranches, nursery school, drug manufacturing, aquaculture and bottling companies, tomato paste factory, matches and tooth pick, nylon industry, automated shoe- making, flour mill, feed mill among others.

In her contribution, Mrs. Adeosin Adeshola, state secretary, ACF, Lagos State, said that the idea is to tackle poverty in order to reduce the impoverishment rate in Nigeria.

Also, Mr. Adeyemo Adebayo, programme director, ACF, said, the foundation has created offices in all the 36 states of the federation including the FCT, Abuja to train coordinators who would then train the recipients on the grants.

However, the South-West coordinator, ACF, Pastor Jeremiah Okoya, is optimistic that in few years, the foundation would have impacted all Nigerians.

Dr. Samson Bilesanmi, Lagos State Coordinator ACF, noted that the programme is not MMM, “it is not a networking programme, and if the NGOs handling it could comply to terms and conditions, there would be 50 per cent alleviation of poverty in Nigeria.