Account for N16.7bn IGR, PDP tells Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State has asked former governor Kayode Fayemi to account for N16.7 billion his administration under declared as Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2010 to 2014.

The PDP said this has become necessary since Fayemi said his administration was raking in an average of N600 million monthly as IGR and which totals N7.2 billion yearly, while the figures his administration gave to the National Bureau of Statistics, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation among others did not tally with Fayemi’s claim.

Speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the state Chairman of the party, Mr. Gboyega Oguntuase said: “In 2013, it was N2.3 billion, an average of N198 million monthly and it left a balance of N4.9 billion. In 2014, it was N3.5 billion, an average of N299 million monthly. It left a balance of N3.7 billion. The total balance yet unaccounted for going by Fayemi’s claim is N16.7 billion in four years. The figures for 2012 and 2014 were high because that was when he got the first and second tranche of the N25 billion he borrowed from the Capital Market.

“Since Fayemi is claiming that he raised the IGR to N600 million monthly which should be about N7.2 billion in a year, it means his administration under-declared its IGR and he should tell Ekiti people where the remaining funds are. For instance, in 2012, when he recorded the highest figure of N3.8 billion, it meant the sum of N3.4 billion did not reflect.

“Logically, it means that Fayemi under-declared the revenue coming to the state.”

Stop concocting ridiculous figures—Fayemi’sCampaign Org

Reacting to the PDP’s demand, the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation said: “This is not the first time that Fayose and his men are concocting ridiculous and inconsistent figures to claim that Dr. Fayemi either put the state in debts or that he stole money.”

A statement by the spokesperson of the campaign organisation, Wole Ogunjobi said: “Fayose first said Fayemi left N96b debts. Later, he reduced the figure to N92b and again to N86b. Later he called it N76b, to the point that you could not even say this is what the figure was until DMO declared that the debt was N18b.

“Didn’t Fayose say that the state’s monthly wage is N2.6b, the same figure that Fayemi was paying after Fayose removed 40,000 names from the wage bill he inherited from Fayemi?

“Have you forgotten that Fayemi increased IGR from N160m to N600m? When Fayose assumed office, he jerked up rates and taxes for Ekiti people, including the introduction of fresh taxes.”