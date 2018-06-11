Account for N165bn allocations, Ekiti PDP challenges Fayemi

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State yesterday, challenged the former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to explain how he spent statutory allocations and other funds that accrued to his administration between 2010 and 2014.

The PDP Chairman, Mr. Gboyega Oguntuase, who made the request said documents from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, the National Bureau of Statistics among others show that Fayemi collected a total of N165 billion as allocations, excluding regular funds from Excess Crude Oil Account, grants, internally-generated revenues among others, but Fayemi still took N25 billion bond and N35 billion commercial loans with nothing to show for the funds.

Oguntuase, in a statement, said: “In 2011, Fayemi got N40.5 billion as monthly statutory allocations. In 2012, he got N39.8 billion. In 2013, he got N44.3 billion and in 2014, he got N40.1 billion. Whereas, the Fayose administration got N28.2 billion in 2015, N18.8 billion in 2016 and N25.6 billion in 2017.

“Apart from the above monthly allocations, Fayemi still got regular funds from the Excess Crude Oil Account, IGR among others. Despite what Fayemi got, he still borrowed N25 billion from the Capital Market and took N31 billion commercial loans. The question is: what did he do with the money? Nothing.

“The N25 billion bond and commercial loans, through which he mortgaged the finances of our dear state for 20 years, were spent on nothing. He proposed an event centre, it was never completed. He said he would build a new Governor’s Office, he only scraped a parcel of land near the House of Assembly Complex and did nothing. His new Ojaba Market, for which he erected a billboard at the entrance of the palace of Ewi, never saw the light of the day.

“His flyover only existed in his tummy. He failed to complete a state pavilion and squandered the state’s resources on frivolities. If he stopped at that it would have been better, but he went ahead to divert state funds. An example is the N850 million given the state by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Abuja which he diverted leading to the suspension of Ekiti State from the commission’s funding for years.

“The table of funds received by Fayemi and Fayose given are public documents available in the offices of the NBS, OAGF and even on their websites. People can go there and access. Moreover, people can see what the Fayose administration has done with the meagre resources at its disposal.

Let them visit my handover notes—Fayemi

In his reaction, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the July 14 poll, Dr. Fayemi said: “The handover notes contained both financial and administrative details of what we did in four years.”

Fayemi said: “I urge the PDP and others, who wish to find out to visit every single community in Ekiti state, they would find what I did with Ekiti money. There is no community in Ekiti today that you visit that you would not find the footprints of Fayemi. In every community you would find schools and hospitals and community roads and markets that we built, you would find civic centres that we built.

“They are in all villages and towns in Ekiti. No fewer than a hundred people benefited from the social security scheme that we provided. There are communities that received on the average N10 million for social security scheme on regular basis.

“You will find those that we employed into the youths Volunteer, Peace corps, the teaching profession and many others”