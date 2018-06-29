Abugu, Ugwuanyi’s CPS buried amid eulogies

By Dennis Agbo

THE remains of Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Mr. Uwakwe Abugu were on Friday laid to rest in his home town, Olido Enugu-Ezike, Igboeze North local government area of Enugu state.

Mr. Abugu died in an Indian hospital early this month where he had sought medical treatment.

In his homily at the requiem mass, the parish priest of St Patrick’s Catholic church Olido, Rev Fr. Fidelis Asogwa described the late Abugu as an honest and selfless community leader. Fr. Asogwa said Abugu was a mobililzer per excellence whose act of charity was unfettered. “He gave without thinking of reciprocation,” the priest said.

Preaching a sermon from the first reading in the second book of Maccabes 12: 43-46 the priest stated that sacrifice was always appreciated even by Haven.

He urged people to be godly and pious in dealing with their fellow human beings as exhibited by Abugu, adding that his office did not make him arrogant but rather used it to help others. Among those who attended the burial where Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, the state commissioner for Information, Mr Ogbuagu Anikwe and other state executive council members.

The dignitaries also included, Editor of Daily Sun newspaper, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, Editor of New Telegraph newspaper, Mr Ayodele Ojo, Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu and Media Assistant to the PDP National Chairman Mr Ike Abonyi.