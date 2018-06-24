Abugu, Enugu gov’s late Chief Press Secretary for burial

THE remains of Mr. Uwakwe Abugu, the late Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, will be laid to rest on June 29, at his hometown in Aguta, Olido, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by Ogbuagu Anikwe, Enugu State Commissioner for Information, “his burial will be preceded by a Christian wake on Thursday, June 28 at the same venue.

“Abugu died on June 4 after a protracted illness at a hospital in India. His remains arrived Enugu on June 9 via the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, and had since been deposited at the Nigerian Army 82 Division’s morgue.

“He began his journalism career at Minaj Broadcast International and also worked at other media organisations such as Vanguard, Daily Independent, Compass and later New Telegraph from where he was appointed Chef Press Secretary on June 15, 2015.”