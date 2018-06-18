Abubakar commiserates with victims of torrential downpour in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

Following the devastating effect of yesterday’s torrential rain, the governor of Bauchi state, Bar. Muhammad Abubakar has embarked on a tour round the affected communities to commiserate with the victims.



The governor, on Sunday, accompanied by the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Adamu, commissioners, and other top government functionaries visited the affected communities which include; Miri, Bauchi Television, and Abubakar Ali Tatari Polytechnic.

Others are railway road, Kobi and Bakin kura streets.

He assured the victims of government support to alleviate their sufferings while encouraging Builders to erect stronger structures during construction.

“We will do our best to assist the victims of this unfortunate incident. Every step of the way, we’ll help you recover from your loss.

“Our Builders also have a role to play to avert future disasters like this. They should keep to standard when erecting structures, to make our houses strong and durable” the governor noted.