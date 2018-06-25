ABUAD commences Independent Power Project

A month after it commissioned four milestone projects, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, has performed the ground-breaking for its Independent Power Project, IPP.

This giant and futuristic step in partnership with project consortium, Wema Bank Plc and FCMB Plc makes ABUAD the first university to embark on such a project in Nigeria.

According to a statement from the institution, the IPP is in tandem with the proclamation of the Founder of the university, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN, earlier in the year that year 2018 would be a year of new things.

The university’s 121-unit Industrial Research Park was commenced January 25, 2018, which was closely followed by the commencement of operations at the state-of-the-art 400-bed ABUAD Multi-system Hospital on March 21, 2018.

ABUAD had on May 21, 2018 commissioned its Planetarium, the sophisticated Tele-medicine equipment donated to its hospital partners, Aster DM of Dubai. The school also commissioned its state-of-the-art postgraduate College & Halls of Residence as well as the modern Social & Management Sciences Complex.

Speaking at the IPP ground-breaking ceremony, Babalola said: “This is a monumental and milestone step taken by our university, the first of its kind in Nigeria. This will appear to be a confirmation of the words of national and international education stakeholders like the NUC and UNESCO which have endorsed our university as a leader in quality and functional education.”