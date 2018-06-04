Absence of witness stalls Rickey Tarfa’s trial

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—JUSTICE Adedayo Akintoye of a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, Monday, adjourned till June 29 the continuation of the trial of embattled Mr. Rickey Tarfa(SAN), due to the absence of his witness, Mr. Bello Okandeji.

Okandeji, Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court in Lagos, had on May 7 testified in the ongoing trial of Tarfa and was slated for cross-examination by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, Justice Akintoye observed that the witness was absent and sought an explanation from Tarfa’s counsel, Abiodun Owonikoko(SAN).

Tarfa was arraigned on March 10, 2016, on a 27-count charge, which was subsequently amended to 26 counts.