Aboderin made his mark, will be sorely missed – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has condoled with the family of the late Mr. Gbadebowale Aboderin and the management of the Punch Newspapers over the death of the media mogul.



In a statement issued in Oro, Kwara State, on Thursday, the Minister also extended his condolences to the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) over the death of Mr. Aboderin.

He said although his death was untimely, Mr. Aboderin made his mark as an administrator, philanthropist, publisher as well as sports enthusiast and promoter, among others.

Alhaji Mohammed said Mr. Aboderin will particularly be remembered for taking The Punch, a foremost brand, to greater heights within a relatively short time, and for his contribution to the development of sports in the country.

He described the death of Mr. Aboderin as a huge loss not only to his family and the media and sports industries but to the nation in general.

The Minister prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged his family to take solace in the fact that Mr. Aboderin lived a life of service to humanity.