Abia health college crisis worsens

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA — The crisis rocking the Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, ASCOHMAT, Aba, yesterday, took a new twist as some staff shut the gates of the institution following the arrest of some of their colleagues by the Police.

Some students of the institution told Vanguard that the shutdown may not be unconnected with the power tussle between the Rector of the institution, Professor Chidi Felix Ezeama and other members of the governing council who accused the Rector of nepotism, abuse of office and over-staffing of the college through indiscriminate employment. The Rector was alleged to have employed his wife, daughter and son and placed them above their deserved grades. The situation had caused friction between him and members of the management.

Vanguard gathered that some policemen had stormed the institution to arrest the Registrar, Mrs Mary Kalu. But as the Registrar was said to be away, the policemen arrested two persons who work in her office.

Irked by the arrest of their colleagues, some staff of the institution regrouped and shut the gates, making movement difficult as no one could enter or exit the premises.

Ezeama has been on war path with the chairman of governing council of the school, Chief Chris Ezem; the Registrar, Mrs. Mary Kalu, and the internal auditor, Mr. Richard Isinguzo. The Rector had suspended the Registrar through a memo over alleged acts of insubordination.

According to sources, the governing council was said to have frowned at the action of the Rector in suspending the Registrar and accused him of abuse of power and directed him to withdraw the suspension letter.