Abia govt wades into communal land dispute

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—ABIA State Government has waded into the boundary dispute between the neigbouring communities of Amege, Okoko Item and Umuenyere, Alayi, both of Bende Council Area of the State and urged them to maintain peace while it looks into the dispute.

The deputy governor of the state, Mr. Ude Oko Chukwu charged the people of the two communities to remain in peace, saying that they are brothers and sisters who share many things in common.

Addressing some leaders of the communities who were summoned to a peace meeting in his office, Oko Chukwu reminded them that it was vanity for them to kill themselves for land, saying that if they kill each other, the land cannot bring them back to life..