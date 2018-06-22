Abia community denies collecting N2m to organise reception for Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—COMMUNITY leaders of Ode-Ukwu Autonomous Community in Osisioma Ngwa council area of Abia State have denied asking residents to contribute a N2 million fund to organize a reception for Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in appreciation of the various road projects he had completed in the area.

In a statement signed by the traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Christian Obioma Anaba; secretary, Chief Eli Green; chairman, Non-Indigenes Landlords Welfare Association, Timothy Ibezie and the woman leader, Mrs Ijeoma Ihejirika, the community accused an aide to Gov. Ikpeazu on Public Communication, Onyebuchi Ememanka of being behind the report that the community was collecting money from residents to organize a reception in honour of the governor.

Vanguard gathered that the monarch had suggested to his community to consider organizing a reception for Gov. Ikpeazu and Senator Theodore Orji for the various projects they had done in the area. The community was said to have accepted the proposal and a committee was set up to oversee it.

Contacted, Special Adviser on Public Communication to Gov. Ikpeazu , described the allegation as baseless, stressing that he is not a native of the community. He stated that he had issued a statement warning communities against demanding money from residents under the guise of organizing a reception for the governor.