Abia CJ advocates life imprisonment for rapists, paedophiles

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE Acting Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Onuoha Ogwe has advocated life imprisonment for rapists and men who defile under-aged girls, saying that such harsh punishment is the only way to stop the rising incidence of the social evils.

The Acting Chief Judge therefore urged the state House of Assembly to enact such law, assuring that the judiciary would implement such law so as to restore sanity to the society.

Ogwe also challenged women to fiercely fight men who try to rape them even if it means pulling out their manhood.

Justice Ogwe spoke in his office in Umuahia yesterday when a coalition of Abia women led by the wife of the governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu were on an advocacy visit to him as part of their campaign against abuse of women, molestation and abuse of women’s rights.

Addressing the Chief Judge, Mrs. Ikpeazu whose Foundation, Vicar Hope is championing the campaign, said they were pushing for “more concrete action to protect the rights of the women and the girl-child.

“We particularly request that you look out for cases that are related to human trafficking, ‘baby factories’, obnoxious widowhood practices and give it greater attention. We believe that if justice is done speedily and efficiently, it will serve as deterrence to others who may be thinking of perpetrating similar crimes.

“My lord, another very specific request we make of you is to ask that you create more family courts in the judicial divisions that will handle civil matters in such a way as to achieve justice for aggrieved family members,” Mrs. Ikpeazu said.