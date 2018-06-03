Abia-based Ngwa United FC wins Ebonyi FA Cup

Abakaliki – Ngwa United FC of Abia on Sunday won the Ebonyi Football Association (FA) Cup by defeating Alter Nite of Abakaliki 5-4 on penalties after regulation time scores stood at 1-1.

File Photo

The match played at the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium, Abakaliki, was witnessed by a sparse crowd with the Abia-based team scoring in the first half of the game.

The Alter Nite team owned by the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Kpirikpiri Abakaliki, Rev. Fr Livinus Obijiofor, equalised midway into the second half with the match ultimately decided on penalty shootout.

Chisom Nwoba, Coach of Ngwa United FC, which also won the cup in 2017, congratulated his players for the feat, noting that they played according to instructions.

“I feel fulfilled to defend this trophy in another state as this shows that our feat in 2017 was no fluke.

“We registered for the competition in Ebonyi because Nigeria operates a federal system of government with clubs having the liberty to showcase their worth in any part of country that suits them,” he said.

Nwoba attributed his team’s arrival in Abakaliki for the match on Sunday to logistics problems, noting that the victory has assuaged the accompanying inconveniences.

“We will also prepare harder for the Federation Cup to improve on our 2017 performance where we defeated some premier league clubs to reach the second round,” he said.

For Harrison Obasi, Coach of Alter Nite, the referee, Ndidi Madu caused their loss, alleging that she was biased.

“The referee disallowed the second shootout save by our goalkeeper and though she made amends by disallowing our opponent’s last kick, the damage had been done.

“We will, however, go back to the drawing board and correct all areas of deficiency to record an impressive outing in the Federation Cup,” he said.

Dickson Okoro, The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) appointed Match Commissioner for the encounter, hailed the efforts of both teams in the exhilarating encounter.

“The match was very interesting but in penalty shootouts, luck becomes the determining factor.

“I will submit a report on the deplorable condition of the pitch to the NFF but must commend the Ebonyi Football Association for its resourcefulness and the fans, for their decorous behaviour.

“Contrary to complaints by some club officials, the referee from Enugu performed creditably, being a FIFA badge referee,” he said.

NAN reports that both teams will represent Ebonyi in the 2018 Federation Cup finals. (NAN)