Abia Assembly passes anti-grazing bill into law

Umuahia – The Abia House of Assembly on Tuesday passed into law, the Control of Nomadic Cattle Rearing and Prohibition of Grazing Routes/Reserve Bill, 2016.



The Bill, which sought to control nomadic cattle rearing and prohibit grazing routes in Abia and for other matters incidental thereto, was sponsored by Mr Martins Azubuike, member representing Isiala Ngwa North Constituency.

Passing the bill into law, the Speaker of the assembly, Mr Chikwendu Kalu, said that the law was not only important to farmers, but also to the entire people of the state.

Kalu urged security agencies to ensure proper implementation of the law when signed by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

The speaker lauded members of the Sixth Assembly for their determination in ensuring that the bill was finally passed into law.

“The law provides that the entry of trade cattle into the state shall be by rail or by road haulage.

“It also stipulates that movement of trade cattle to major towns in the state shall be by truck, trailers/vehicles or pickup van.

“The law also prohibits driving of trade cattle on hoof through any road or environs into the state.

“It also states that anybody found with the cattle on hoof through any road or environs in the state shall be guilty of an offence,’’ the speaker said.

Kalu said that defaulter upon conviction was liable to a fine of N200,000 or six months imprisonment or both.

He warned that any cattle found on any road in the state should be impounded by the appropriate authority or taken to the nearest ranch as may be provided by the law. (NAN)