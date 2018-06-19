Abdul Kafarati sworn in as substantive chief judge of Federal High Court

Nine months after he was first sworn in as acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati has been sworn in as the substantive Chief Judge of the court.



Justice Kafarati succeeds Ibrahim Auta whose tenure lapsed in September 2017.

He was sworn into office by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, with a brief oath taking ceremony at 2 p.m., on Tuesday.

Justice Kafarati assumed office as acting Chief Judge following the failure of Mr Buhari to forward his name to the Senate ahead the end of Justice Auta’s tenure, as required by section 250 (4) of the constitution.

Three months after he was first sworn in as acting Chief Judge, Mr Kafarati’s appointment was renewed by Justice Onnoghen in December resulting in an expiration of Justice Kafarati’s tenure as acting Chief Judge in March.

President Buhari eventually forwarded Justice Kafarati’s name to the Senate on June 5.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, Justice Onnoghen urged the new Chief Judge to be optimistic about moving the judiciary to its desired position in Nigeria’s democracy.