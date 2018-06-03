Suspect killed while escaping with stolen vehicle

By Daud Olatunji

Abeokuta – Men of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Magbon, Abeokuta,Ogun State have shot dead an armed robbery suspect while escaping with a snatched Lexus RX 350 Jeep.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, said the deceased was a member of an armed robbery gang who operated in Abeokuta and snatched the said vehicle at gun point.

Oyeyemi said: “Immediately after the incident, a distress call was made to the police and the commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliyasu, gave an order to the FSARS Commander DSP Uba Adam that the suspects must be brought to book. “In compliance with the CP’s directive, FSARS teams manning various exit points in the state were alerted to be on the look out for the snatched vehicle and the suspects.

“Luck however ran against the the gang when the FSARS team stationed along Sango-Ota area sighted the said vehicle and gave it a hot chase.

“ Having realized that the game was up, the robbers, in a bid to escape, opened fire on the policemen and the officers returned fire.

“At the end of the encounter, one of the robbers was fatally injured and he was taken to the State Hospital in Ijaye but died while receiving treatment”.