Aboderin’s death a sad development … – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday expressed sadness over the demise of the Chairman of Punch Newspapers, Mr. Wale Aboderin.



Aboderin died on Thursday at a private hospital in Lagos at the age of 60.

In a condolence letter he personally signed and addressed to the Punch Managing Director, Mr. Demola Osinubi, the Governor described Mr. Aboderin’s death as a sad development coming at a time when the media institution can benefit more from his leadership and direction.

“With deep sympathy, the Lagos State Government wishes to condole with the management of the Punch Nigeria Limited and the entire Family of the Founder, Chief James Olu Aboderin on the sudden death of the Chairman, Mr. Wale Aboderin on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

“The Punch has earned its place as a great medium for the expression of views and dissemination of news and intelligence on account of the high standards of ethics and the vision of its founding partners.

“The death of Mr. Wale Aboderin is a sad development at a time this media institution can benefit more from his leadership and direction. It is a big loss to the sports sector in which he played major roles as investor and philanthropist. Because of these impeccable records, he lives in our hearts. His indelible footprints tell us that he will always be part of our journey as citizens of Nigeria and the world at large.

“Kindly convey my sincere condolence to the entire family at this moment of grief. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the Governor said.