700 get Ebola vaccine in Congo

More than 680 people have received Ebola vaccinations in the three health zones where dozens of cases of the deadly virus have been confirmed, Congo’s health ministry said.

Health experts are pushing to find contacts of those infected, having already located more than 1,000.

Nearly 500 people have been vaccinated in Mbandaka, since May 21. More than 110 have been vaccinated in rural Bikoro, where the outbreak began, and 70 in the even more remote Iboko.

There have been 37 confirmed Ebola cases, including 12 deaths and another 13 probable cases.

In an Ebola plan released by the World Health Organisation, it predicted there could be up to 300 cases in the coming months, with three times as many contacts to chase if the virus spreads in urban, as opposed to rural, areas.