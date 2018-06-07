7 Signs You Have Staphylococus,STDs or UTI and Why Antibiotics no Longer Works.



” How I Was Able To Completely Get Rid Of This Stubborn Staphylococcus After Trying Every Drug at the Pharmacy With No Result…”



How it all Started

As a good looking fun loving bachelor. there were many nights I go out with my friends, almost tipsy.

Pick up girls and have sex till the next morning.

Okay, I am going to quickly brief you on how I met Amaka in on one of such night chills, how she gave me staph and Herpes and how I came across this natural solution that flushed out the infections after spending thousands of naira on drugs,also where and how you can get this solution within 48 hours.

I have been in a relationship with a girl I love so much for 4 years now, we have made so many plans for the future and I was even going to pop the question (Will you marry me?) soonest.

…..she came over to my house on this fateful day, we were gisting as we normally do when her phone rang and she kept cutting the call. At some point she excused herself to pick the call which is not usually the way its been between us.

I was worried there was something wrong or that she was hiding something from me. Curiosity got the best of me and that night I went through her call logs, chats and text messages. I was broken with the kind of things I saw on her phone.

I was broken but I couldn’t speak up just yet and alcohol seemed like the only solution to my problem.

I just kept looking at the ring, I was going to propose to her in few days but I was making necessary plans to make that day memorable for us.

At a bar close to the house I sat there to drink that night, a lady walked up to me , sat on a chair close to where I was…she said her name is Amaka we got talking and before I could say jack robinson we were both drunk.

What happened afterwards I really cant remember, but then I woke up the next morning in my house to the girl I met in the bar snuggled up beside me on my bed.

I felt bad I had cheated on my girl friend, but then I had the excuse she was doing the same.

Fast forward to two months after , I had called it quit with my partner but I wasn’t feeling same way. I started having symptoms such as:

1 . Frequent urinating

2. Light boils

3. Sexual inadequacies of all sorts that only lasted for one round of sex

4. Loss of sexual urge

5. Watery sperm

6. Some worm like movement within the body

7. Pain while urinating

My next thought was to go the hospital immediately

As I couldn’t understand what was going on with me.

I took some tests and tested positive to STAPYLOCOCCUS AUREUS.

Staphylococcus aureus is the most widespread infection in Nigeria. It is a a very complex disease, apart from being contracted sexually or as a toilet infection; there are some other ways of getting infected. If you have contracted any form of disease in the past like, gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes, urinary tract infection etc, which you may have treated but not totally cured, could lead to staph infection.

The doctor prescribed some certain drugs for me to use which I used religiously.

After completing the dosage of the prescribed drugs by the doctor, the symptoms disappeared. 2 months down the line, they came back,this time double.

I became bothered.

Why Didn’t the Antibiotics The Doctor Prescribed, Work?

I didnt have to thin too far.

Google answered it .

According to WHO(Who health organization) sexually transmitted infections like the one I contacted are becoming resistant to antibiotic treatment..which makes chemical drugs useless in the treatment of STI & UTI



Then The Solution Finally Came… Miraculously!

On one sunny afternoon, I met Amaka (the one night stand girl again). It was one of my most embarrassing moments in my life! She accused me of infecting her with STI, same staphylococcus I was getting treated for. I invited her to a restaurant to talk a bit more about it.

She told me about the symptoms she was having such as:

1. Itchiness in private part

2. Discharge from women female privates (some like whitish or mucous).

3. Painful sexual intercourse

4. Scanty menstrual period

5. Waste pains

We talked a bit more where she told me about how she had series of tests, tried series of drugs which worked for some period but wasn’t a lasting solution.

At the end, nothing worked.

She narrated how Her fiancee’s church made them go through series of medical test before approving their marriage, it was there she knew she has problems.

Like me she has bought and used every recommended anti-biotics, according to her it even made her vagina have terrible smelly odour.

It was so embarrassing to even ask for help from her friends or colleagues, as they saw her as a decent person.

But she confided in her Uncle who is a Medical doctor with LUTH.

He gave her a herbal supplement that flushed out all the bacteria and fungi infection in her system. According to her he only recommends this to his close relatives and friends because of his job.

Out of shame I asked her to help me get two bottles from him.

I got the supplement, but guess what…



I Was Dumbly Skeptical



Dont blame me , I have used to omany acclaimed solution, and then how can I trust Amaka just like that..who knows what she is upto

Call me whatever.. and you may just be right.

Well, that was just to be doubly sure the stuff wouldn’t have side effects on me.

I took it to a UK trained pharmacist friend who works at a popular government Hospital.

She looked at and analyze the constituents and gave it a clean bill of health.

She confirmed that the major ingredients contained in it, are all natural but rare to find

high level herbal stuffs that has a history of cleansing the blood of any impurities, viral or sexually transmitted infections/disease.

With her confirmation..

That night, I started taking it… one in the morning, and one at night as recommended.

The fact that it tastes and smells exactly like honey, made taking it fun for me.

…plus the small size makes it easy to be taken even without water.

I tried it out for the first 3 days… No significant improvement, but I decided to just use it for at least a week.

ONE Week After….

Continued again for a week … My urine became very clear, the itching around private part stopped. Okay this thing actually works I thought but I still was not fully convinced.

But somewhere around the second week, something strange happened.

I started feeling very good, my early morning erection came back with full force.

The unusual whitish discharge on my man-hood never showed up again . I decided was not going to do another test until I finish the second bottle

Which was just amazing.



However, just the tenth day on the second bottle…

I went to the laboratory again,

There was no trace of Staph or Herpes in my Blood anymore..



At first I thought it would come back again just like before, but hell no!!

Nothing of such.

Then something happened..

My ex wanted us to get back

She was deeply sorry and explained that she was not actually cheating on me, it was one for her ex who just could not get off her back.

Well I have my own issues too, so I forgave her.

I told Amaka about my success story with the Herbal supplement, she was wowed.

I also begged her to give me her Uncle’s number so that I could assist some of my friends and who have same issues.

He was deeply touched by my decision to help, he immediately bought into my idea… but was concerned about honesty and sincerity and anonymity due to his job.

I assured him I’ll make sure there’s no room for regrets.

1 month later he ordered and sent 200 bottles of the WONDER working solution to me.





And Guess What?



By mere word of mouth,

…11 of my friends and colleagues at work picked up 2 bottles each, I even put it on my whatsapp status..about 2 of my ex girl friends bought it too

Massive!

Demand so heavy… just by word of mouth.





Massive Relief in the First WEEK! “I was amazed to receive massive relief within one week”.

– Jonathan K – Aba



“My Drug subscription Are a Thing of the Past.” My friend of mine recommended you to me after I opened up to him that my wife and I had STD, Mr. 3 weeks after you sent me the much talked about STI Killer, We went back to our hospital for check up and they cleared us 100%. I was so surprised because I had little faith in the product but the result cleared my doubt. Thank You James. I will refer my friends to you

– Emmanuel



“This is Amazing!” I’ve been using this product 4 weeks now. Need to let you know that your products are really working. .

This is my third day on the second bottle. Went to re-do the tests yesterday, no trace,I mean they are all gone the result are amazing even my erection is stronger now. Thanks for recommending this

Kelvin- Abuja





Such huge demand… followed by those mind blowing testimonials.

I wonder what happens when news about my experience and testimonials from other people starts spreading heavily online – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc

So, I thought… if I’m to effectively get the message out to more people, there’s need to go online.

Hence, I penned down my story and this website was born.

Now, here’s the thing:

Only 161 Bottles Left.



As I mentioned before, demand was so heavy that customers bought up most of the stock even by word of mouth.



39 bottles gone already… 161 left.



And I don’t know if Amaka’s Uncle (I promised not to mention his name) will continue the deal or back out… after this.



Let’s assume he continues, and we’re doing a new shipment… that could take another 2 months or more!

… and there may be 2x, 3x or more increase in the current price.

Which is why you are here today.



And there’s a reason it’s even more important that you don’t waste any time…

You see,

Since this website just went live… millions of people will be seeing this offer. No doubt!

That means more people will be battling to get my remaining bottles…

So if you don’t order now, I can’t promise you that there’ll be any bottles left tomorrow, or tonight, or even in a few hours…

So I urge you to do the right thing now, and claim the last few bottles of my current supply, while you still can…

And if you do that right now!



You will not only get the chance to get it at the discounted introductory price, but will also enjoy;



=> 100% FREE Shipping to any location.

=> PLUS… You ONLY pay for the goods at your DOORSTEP!

…meaning you only pay when the product has been physically brought down to you face-to-face by our courier company.

How awesome is that?

However, the FREE shipping and the payment on delivery additional benefits might not be there after tomorrow ,







Here’s What You are Getting.



Approved by top world regulatory agencies:



1 Month Supply Treatment Pack 1 Bottle = 30 Tablets Discounted Price = N15,000

Price = N15,000



2 Months Supply Treatment Pack 2 Bottles = 60 Tablets Discounted Price = N24,500 (plus a special bonus)

Price = N24,500

WAIT!

Before you rush to order… Here’s One More IMPORTANT Thing…



Our immune system is responsible for fighting against this infections, once it is weak there is higher chance of you contacting UTI or STI.

But out of the hundreds of Immune booster out there, only one stand out and work effectively.

The recommendation was by my UK trained pharmacist friend..

If you place your order for the 2 months supply right away , I’ll add this amazing anti-infection immune booster for FREE…



However, I must warn that ONLY those who place order for the 2 month supply right away gets this bonus for free. If you procrastinate further, you may not get it.



Once I receive your details, I’ll confirm via SMS or Whatsapp… and thereafter ship your item the next day.

You receive it within within 3-6 business days… and pay the dispatch person in cash upon delivery.

So, because of my busy schedule, I have contacted a reputable marketing firm in lagos to handle the logistics.You can also walk into their office in lagos to pick the product.

Larger Life Nigeria @ 17,tokunbo alli street,off toyin,ikeja,Lagos.

Customer care: 0813-7397-651



The moment our delivery man brings the “Ultimate STI killer” solution to you.

Simply tear the small grey delivery bag open, bring out the little bottle, and just start dancing for seeing the end of your Staphylococus,Herpes,Gornorhea,Syphilis and other UTI/STI.

There and then, open the small bottle, and make sure the inside seal is in tact.

Then, rip the seal open to get to the main thing. Take 1 capsule morning and night, send in your testimonial.



James Adeyemi

0805-1944-491

“The Infection Killer Evangelist”