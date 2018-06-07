7 docked for assaulting Ondo traditional ruler

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—SEVEN persons were dragged before an Akure High Court for assault, attempted murder and robbing a traditional ruler, the Olu of lgbokoda in Ondo State, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo of his crown and other valuables.

The accused persons, Oluwasegun Abraham, Ebifemi Akinwunmi, Soji Eweyiju, Joseph Solomon, Mosunmolorun Adesonuwo, Enikuomehin Abraham and Ayela Eniyansoro, were alleged to have assaulted and damaged the vehicle of the oba.

They were dragged before the court on a six-count charge ranging from conspiracy, robbery, malicious damage and assault to attempted murder.

Police prosecutor, O. F. Akeredolu, said the accused persons allegedly attacked the monarch and his driver on December 13, 2017, snatched the monarch’s crown worth N75,000 and robbed him of his laptop and i-Pad.

The presiding judge, Justice Ademola Bola, adjourned the matter till July 3 for further hearing.