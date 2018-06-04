68 prison inmates graduate in vocational skills

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—NO fewer than 68 inmates of Ibara Prison in Abeokuta, in Ogun State have graduated after undergoing vocational training for years.

The inmates acquired entrepreneurial skills in tailoring, hairdressing, furniture making, knitting, bead making, soap making, hand fan making as well as barbing among others.

They were also given certificates by Society for Mass Illiteracy in order to boost their morale.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the premises of the prison, Deputy Controller of Prison and Officer-in-charge, Kolawole Olatunde said the training was part of rehabilitation programmes lined up for the inmates by the Controller-General of Prisons, Ja’afaru Ahmed.

He disclosed that the vocational training was also meant to change the society’s perception about prisons being a punitive centre for criminals rather than a place to reform, rehabilitate as well as making them good citizens.

Olatunde said the training spans from four months to two, three years, adding that it depends on the choice of the inmates.