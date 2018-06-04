Breaking News
Translate

68 prison inmates graduate in vocational skills

On 9:53 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—NO fewer than 68  inmates of Ibara Prison in Abeokuta, in Ogun State have graduated after undergoing vocational training for years.

The inmates acquired entrepreneurial skills in tailoring, hairdressing,  furniture making, knitting, bead making, soap making, hand fan making as well as barbing  among others.

They were also given certificates by Society for Mass Illiteracy in order to boost their morale.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held at the premises of the prison,   Deputy Controller of Prison and Officer-in-charge,  Kolawole  Olatunde said the training was part of rehabilitation programmes lined up for the inmates by the Controller-General of Prisons,  Ja’afaru Ahmed.

He disclosed that the vocational training was also meant to change the society’s perception about prisons being a punitive  centre  for criminals rather than a place to reform, rehabilitate as well as making them  good citizens.

Olatunde said the  training spans  from four months to two,  three years, adding that  it depends on the choice of the inmates.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.