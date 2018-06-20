65 persons die in Bauchi auto crashes

By Suzan Edeh

The Bauchi State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has said no fewer than 65 persons died in various road accidents across the state between January and May.

The Sector Head of Operations Command of the Corps, Mr. Paul Gua, disclosed this in an interview, yesterday.

Mr. Gua, who said of the 942 persons involved in car crashes, 575 persons recorded injuries within the period under review, added that 39 fatal crashes were recorded out of 141 reported road crashes within same period.

He lamented that despite calls on commercial drivers to install the speed limit device, many refuse to comply, stressing over-speeding was one of the major causes of fatal auto-crashes in the state.