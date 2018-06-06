After 6 years of displacement, 2000 Borno residents return home

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – OVER six years after they ran out of their village following Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks, 2000 residents of Gudunbali,Guzamalla Local Government Area of Borno State, have returned to their ancestral home.

The development followed the successful clearance of the terrorists in the area by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, battling the insurgents in the state.



Army spokesperson, Texas Chukwu, a Brigadier General, in a statement, Sunday, to this effect,also said the feat coincided with the flag off of Operation Last Hold,a Army special Operation intended to finally flush out the remnants of the terrorists in Northern Borno.

The returnee Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, who according to the statement, were

were assisted back to their communities by the troops of Operation Last Hold, observed Eid prayers in the headquarters of Guzamalla Local Government Area of the state.

The statement further read:”Following the achievements recorded by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, the Nigerian Army consolidated the operations with clearance operation which is Sharan Gwona da Sharan Gida and dominance patrols.

“The Internally Displaced persons were more than delighted to be back in their ancestral home as well as the resuscitation of two boreholes by the Chairman of GUZAMALLA Local Government Area Council.

” The returnee Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), drawn from different IDP camps were assured of their safety and government’s assistance in rebuilding their homes and livelihoods.

“Building materials are already being stock piled for distribution as efforts are intensified to clear

and open up more communities in the Nine Local Government Area Councils of Northern Borno.”

” Earlier, the Commander, Operation Last Hold , Major General Abba Dikko, while welcoming the returnee IDPs stated that the Military will not rest on its oars until all displaced persons are safely returned to their ancestral homes.

” The Commander emphasised that, all terrorists either surrender, deradicalized and reintegrate back to their communities or are vanquished and conquered. ”