6 rusticated DELSU students alleges victimization

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA – SIX students of the faculty of Social Science in the Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka whom were Tuesday slammed with two semesters rustication for their alleged involvement in examination malpractice, have accused the management of the university of victimization for speaking out against the spending of over N700,000 faculty departmental dues.

According to a bulletin dated June 5th issued by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Vice Chancellor’s office, the students all of whom are departmental presidents of the Mass Communication, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Business Administration and Geography and Regional Planning departments, were rusticated alongside 20 others.

Four students of the university were also expelled while four others were slammed with indefinite suspension.

One of the students, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the reason for their rustication has nothing to do with examination malpractice as alleged by the school authorities but because of their position on political activities in the faculty.

Puncturing claims by the students when contacted, Public Relations Officer of the institution, Freeborn Aganbi, said: “Their claim is a fallacy. Students, who are saying that, are doing so to cover up for their exam malpractice. The management of the university is not interested in victimizing or punishing any student.”