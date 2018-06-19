Over 500,000 people killed annually by small arms —UN study

No fewer than 500,000 people are killed annually by revolvers, pistols, assault rifles, machine guns and other similar weapons, a new UN report, ‘Small Arms Survey’, has found.

UN Chef de Cabinet, Maria Viotti, said the small arms and light weapons, which ended up on battlefields or urban streets and elsewhere, were a big problem for the world.

Government representatives are meeting at UN headquarters to review global action to address the illegal flow of these light weapons.

The study estimated that there were over one billion legal and illicit firearms in the world today, including 857 million in civilian hands.

It also found that American men and women were the dominant owners, owning nearly half of all small arms in world

The report said 393 million of the civilian-held firearms – or 46 per cent – were in the U.S., adding this is “more than those held by civilians in the other top 25 countries combined.”