5 security guards docked over N2.2m cables theft, get N1.2m bail

For allegedly stealing company’s cable worth N2.24 million, five security guards working at Cet Power Projects Nigeria Ltd, are facing trial at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

They were, however, released on bail in the sum of N1.25 million.

The accused allegedly conspired with one of the store officers of the company to steal the cables, according to the prosecution.

The accused, who are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing, are Oluwaseye Oladokun, 41; Chukwuka Peters, 55; Austin Omoh, 39; Tony Oruamen, 28; and Timothy Chuckwudi, 42.

The men allegedly committed the offences with five others still at large between February and May at Ogba in Ikeja area of Lagos.

Sgt. Michael Unah told the court that the guards, who are staff members of Hitech Professional Securities, were hired by Cet Power Projects Nigeria Ltd.

The offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, (Revised).

Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing by employees while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences and were granted N250,000 bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, who gave the ruling, said the sureties should be gainfully with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until July 11 for hearing. (NAN)