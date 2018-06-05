5 kindred heads remand for alleged culpable homicide

Makurdi – Five kindred heads of both Mbamar and Uganbe communities in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue were on Wednesday remanded in prison custody for alleged culpable homicide.



Julius Udeh, Bemgba Ajembe, Dyako Ashwa, Anongo Termave, and Andrew Anders, were arraigned by the police at the Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Isaac Ajim gave the order after the accused persons could not take their pleas on grounds of a pending motion against the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the case.

Ajim therefore adjourned the matter until Aug. 2, for further mention.

The accused persons were charged with criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbances, mischief, possession of firearms and culpable homicide.

The prosecutor, ASP. Edward Imoh said that the alleged offences were punishable under Sections 97, 116, 337 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

He said a complaint memo from the Office of the Secretary to the Benue Government received on June 5 triggered the investigation.

The prosecution said that the accused persons had continued to frustrate government’s efforts to find lasting peace between Mbamar and Uganbe communities.

He said the kindred heads allegedly hired militants, armed with firearms to fight, kill and maim people from alleged rival community.

He said the activities of the accused persons resulted in the death of Torwua Torkura of Mbamar community after hostility returned to the two warring communities on May 30.

Ajim further said that 50 houses were also destroyed while many people were injured in Uganbe community.

The prosecutor said upon receipt of this information, the police swung into action and the above mentioned accused persons were arrested in connection with the crime. (NAN)