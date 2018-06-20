45-year-old businessman docked for attempted kidnapping, gets N100,000 bail

A 45-year-old businessman, Yusuf Adamu, charged with attempted kidnapping, was on Wednesday granted a reprieve by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Mrs O.J. Oghere, admitted him to a bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties after he pleaded not guilty.

The accused was alleged to have attempted to kidnap a director at Green Spring School, Lekki, Lagos.

Adamu, who lives in Kano State, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and attempt to kidnap.

Police Prosecutor J.I. Eboseremen told the court that the accused committed the offences with another man still at large on May 18 at 1.30 p.m. at Green Spring School in Lekki.

Eboseremen said Adamu and his accomplice had written a letter to the school, demanding 20,000 dollars to be paid into a foreign account or else they would kidnap the director.

“They used a `God is Good’ dispatch rider to deliver the letter and upon extensive investigation the letter was traced to the accused in Kano.

“The letter was written by one Freedom Consulting Firm which is owned by the accused,” he said.

Eboseremen alleged that the accused was also caught on camera at the `God is Good’ Logistics office from where the letter was sent.

He further told the court that the accused was later arrested in Kano after the police investigation.

The offences contravened Sections 3 and 4 of the Kidnapping Prohibition Laws of Lagos State, 2017.

The chief magistrate directed that the case file should be sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice and adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for mention. (NAN)