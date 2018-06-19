4,000 Taraba farmers get IFAD-VCDP input

By Femi Bolaji

JALINGO—NO fewer than 4,000 farmers under the International Funds for Agricultural Development, IFAD, assisted Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, in Taraba State, have benefitted from the distribution of farm inputs to boost rice and cassava production in the state.

The Federal Government, FG/IFAD-assisted programme in collaboration with Taraba State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources distributed fertilizers, sprayers, power tillers and seeds to the farmers in Ardo-Kola, Gassol, Karim-Lamido, Takum and Wukari Local Government areas of the state.

Flagging off the 2018 wet season input distribution in the five local government areas yesterday in Sunkani, Ardo Kola council, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. David Kassa, commended the success of VCDP since its inception in the state.

State Coordinator of VCDP, Mr. Irimiya Musa, appreciated Taraba State government for the prompt payment of counterpart funds, which, according to him, helped in the development and empowerment of more farmers in the councils.