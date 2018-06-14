40 arrested, villagers flee over death of Enugu monarch

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—NOT less than 40 indigenes of Ogbozinne community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have been arrested by the police in connection with the beating to death of their traditional ruler, HRH, late Igwe Stephen Nwatu, on Monday.

In the same vein, the villagers have fled the community, habiting inside bushes and forests in nearby communities for fear of being arrested or attacked by either security agents or persons angered by the death of the traditional ruler.

The late monarch was allegedly beaten to a coma by his community members when the late Igwe allegedly used his vehicle and police escorts to consciously knock down an old man who was among his antagonists.

Sources in the community said that even motocyles belonging to suspected antagonists of the late traditional ruler were confiscated and taken to Agbani Divisional Police station along with the over 40 suspects who were later transferred to the state police headquarters in Enugu.

Even though the police through its state spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu failed to divulge information on the arrested suspects, he said the police has declared some members of the community wanted in connection with the death of the monarch.

Amaraizu said the command has commenced investigation into the matter, disclosing that “the state command has intensified manhunt on one Chijioke Nnona Okenwa over his alleged role with his cohorts in the dastard act.”

Amaraizu said that a warrant of arrest has been issued against Okenwa and his cohorts.

Vanguard learnt that the wanted Okenwa was among persons whose houses were razed following the communal crisis and may have no abode again in the community.