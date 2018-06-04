4 Nigerians, 2 Ghanaians in prison custody over oil theft

four Nigerians and two Ghana citizens, were, yesterday, ordered to be remanded in prison custody, by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, over alleged theft of 250 metric tonnes of petroleum products.

The suspected oil thieves are Shadrack Eneogwu, Ojo Christopher, Atolagbe Hakeem, Daniel Oluwatobi(Nigerians) and two Ghanaians: John Kwane Amissah and Jonathan Kumah Tetteh.

They were charged before Justice Hadisa Rabiu-Shagari l alongside a vessel, MT Queen of Peace, and two firms, namely: Macchalis International Limited, Ayoknok Ventures Limited, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

However, the fifth accused person, Shadrack Eneogwu, was said to be at large.

In the charge sheet marked FHC/L/203c/18, the EFCC alleged that all the accused persons had on November 9, 2017, conspired among them and unlawfully dealt in 130 metric tonnes of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and I20 Metric Tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), with appropriate licence.

The offences according to the prosecutor, Idris Mohammed, are contrary to sections 3 (6) and 1(7) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

And section 4 of the Petroleum Act, Cap P10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After their plea of innocence, their lawyers, Olalekan Ojo and Doraphy Bassey, told the court that they are yet to file bail application, as they just received the charge few minutes to the arraignment of their clients.

They pleaded with the court for a short adjournment date to enable them file their applications.

Consequently, Justice Rabiu-Shagari, ordered that all the accused persons be remanded at Ikoyi Prisons, till June 26, when their bail applications will be heard and determined.